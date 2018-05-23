Filed Under:Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) – The owner of an acupuncture clinic in Lake Arrowhead has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a patient.

capture61 Lake Arrowhead Acupuncturist Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Patient

Thomas Flach (SBSD)

Thomas Flach, 39, who owns Arrowhead Acupuncture, was booked Tuesday on charges of sexual battery by a medical professional.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the 51-year-old victim was lying face down on the examination table during an appointment Monday when she was sexually assaulted by Flach. The victim said he offered her “sexual relief” during the treatment.

She went to the sheriff’s Twin Peaks Station and reported the alleged assault. After an investigation, deputies apprehended Flach Tuesday.

He was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.

Investigators believe Flach may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s department at 909-336-0600.

