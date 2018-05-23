DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating a shooting threat against a school in Diamond Bar Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that a message was discovered scrawled out on a bathroom wall of Diamond Ranch High School Tuesday which read, “school shooting tomorrow here at 9 a.m.”

The threat began to circle on social media, which prompted concerned calls from many parents, the sheriff’s department reports.

By the time deputies arrived at the school, the graffiti had been removed.

Classes Wednesday were not canceled and deputies found no evidence that the threat was credible, LASD said.

However, the sheriff’s department has added extra deputies to patrol the school as a precaution.

Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s Walnut Diamond Bar station at 909-595-2264.

In February, in the wake of the massacre in Parkland, Fla., there were a slew of arrests across the Southland of people accused of threatening to commit school shootings.