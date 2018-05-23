BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Rodeo Drive is clear Wednesday after a large crowd of people gathered on its pristine sidewalks to watch exotic cars do stunts and donuts.

Social media posts drew owners and fans of exotic cars to the streets of Beverly Hills at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, before it was all broken up by police officers.

Police officers were on the scene, keeping most illicit activities from happening. But at least one social media post captured traffic being blocked while a car did donuts in an intersection.

No arrests were made, but several citations were issued for code violations like tinted windows and modified exhaust systems.

When police broke things up at about midnight, the crowd moved on – but then set up shop in nearby Brentwood.

