LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who posed as an immigration attorney and is alleged have demanded sex from at least one woman for his help was out on bail Tuesday, and police believe there might be many more victims.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. said Jose Morales, 67, was arrested on April 26 after a woman reported he tried to convince her to have sex with him in exchange for a discount on legal services regarding her husband’s immigration case.

Morales worked out of an immigration law office on the 500 block of Alvarado Street in the MacArthur Park neighborhood.

“She met with him, and he agreed that he would help out in preparing these documents, but in exchange for sexual favors,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CBS2 News.

Investigators said that during the visit, Morales became sexually aggressive with the victim, prompting her to leave.

Police said Morales kept calling the woman to offer her the discounted services, which she repeatedly refused.

“He finally threatens her and says that ‘If you don’t do what I ask you to, I’m gonna have your visa pulled, as well,'” said Lopez.

The victim decided to look into Morales and checked with the California Bar Association, which revealed he was not, in fact, a lawyer.

Police arrested Morales shortly thereafter.

Since Morales has been at the office for at least a decade, police believe they might be more victims.

Police are urging those people to come forward without fear about their immigration status.

“If you are a victim of a crime, please let us know so that we can help you,” Lopez said.

Morales was out on bail Tuesday. The L.A. District Attorney’s office has filed charges against him.

People who believe they have been victims of Morales are urged to call the LAPD Rampart station at (213)484-3400.