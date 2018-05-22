BURBANK (CBSLA) — Two planes clipped wings Tuesday at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The airlines were Delta and United with the Delta plane carrying passengers.

The Delta plane was coming into the gate. The plane was coming off the runway, moving slow when it clipped a wing on the United aircraft.

Per instructions, the Delta plane stopped immediately.

All the passengers on board were taken off.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

The aircraft will sit there until the NTSB arrives for the investigation.

