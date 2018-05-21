HAWAII VOLCANO: Toxic Cloud As Lava Seeps Into Ocean | Photo Gallery | Complete Coverage
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a break-in Monday at the Saks Fifth Avenue Men’s store in Beverly Hills.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at the store, 9600 Wilshire Blvd., found someone had forced their way into the store by completely removing a window from the building.

Several jewelry cases appeared to be smashed and missing their contents.

It’s not clear how much property was taken or its value.

Police are working with store security to get video from the store’s surveillance cameras.

