SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles overnight Sunday, possibly while cycling.

The shooting was reported at around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 68th Street. According to Los Angeles police, officers arrived on scene to find a man in his mid-20s dead from gunshot wounds. His name was not released.

There was a bicycle found near the victim. Investigators are working to determine if he was shot while riding it.

There was no suspect information or motive in the shooting, which was not believed to be gang-related.