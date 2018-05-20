COMPTON (CBSLA) — A man on a bicycle has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene in Compton.

Authorities say the bicyclist was crossing Alondra Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle. Investigators say the accident unfolded just after midnight Sunday.

Authorities hope security video in the area captured the crash, and that witnesses come forward.

Residents in the area described the victim as a father who lived in the area. His family released his identity to CBS Los Angeles as 59-year-old Darnell Parker.