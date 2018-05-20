CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people in their 20s are behind bars, accused of ransacking a home in Claremont after using a rock to smash the sliding glass door.

Claremont police say the burglary unfolded around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 900 block of Brigham Young Drive.

It was there that police say the suspects made off with jewelry and purses, and fled in a gray Mazda 6.

“Later that evening, the suspects returned to the crime scene,” said police in a news release. “They were spotted by a relative of the victim.”

Police were called and detained the suspects, who they identified as Pedro Rodriguez, 24, of Ontario, and Alexis Perera, 23, a transient from Huntington Park.

Both were set to be arraigned on Tuesday.