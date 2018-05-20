SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBLS) — Authorities said a 3-year-old boy was fatally struck Sunday evening by an out-of-control driver.

The accident happened near the intersection of South Figueroa and West 92nd Street, according to officials

The driver hit the child who was walking on the sidewalk with a parent just before 6 p.m., officials said.

Witnesses said the car hit the boy, then hit a fence, and then ended up hitting a house.

The boy was taken to UCLA-Harbor Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The male driver is in custody and allegedly was driving under the influence.

One witness described the horrific scene.

“He hit the baby,” said Donna Wade, “and knocked [him] up into the yard. And [he] was underneath the car. And the guy tried to back up. But the baby was underneath. And he knocked it underneath and then hit the house. When he hit the house, he hit the house with the baby underneath.”

LAPD’s South Traffic Division is on scene investigating the case.