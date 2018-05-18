(CBS NEWS) — Police responding overnight to a call of an active shooter at President Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida, engaged in a shootout with a man and ended up taking him into custody with gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said at a news conference early Friday morning that the man was found “actively shooting” in the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami resort, making anti-Trump statements.

At a press conference later in the morning, police identified the man in custody as Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral.

One officer sustained a broken wrist during the altercation, but nobody else, apart from the shooter, was wounded. The man in custody was not identified, and his motive remained unclear later Friday morning.

The emergency call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. Eastern time and Doral Police Department officers responded with assistance from the Miami-Dade Police department. They confronted the subject immediately and exchanged fire.

(1 of 2) #MDPD: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting that occurred at the @TrumpDoral. Officers responded to a shots fired call where a male subject was shot by responding officers. pic.twitter.com/vT69t5tZOs — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

The man was “neutralized and taken into custody without further incident,” the police said, adding that the subject “is believed to have been shot multiple times in lower extremities.” Video obtained by CBS News shows the man being taken out of an ambulance at a Miami hospital awake and seemingly alert.

CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports that police believe the suspect tried to lure law enforcement officers to the scene, and a fire alarm was set off prior to their arrival.

Police said there was gunfire before officers got to the resort.

Police said the man was using a semi-automatic handgun, but they did not provide any further details. In addition to the local police, officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service were on the scene. The FBI was also involved in the investigation. In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed Friday that Special Agents from the Miami Field Office were “on the scene and working closely with our law enforcement partners.” The Secret Service added that no “protectees were in the Miami region at the time of the incident.”

