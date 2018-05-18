LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired nurse that rocked the affluent community of Rolling Hills Estates.

Susan Leeds, 66, of Rancho Palos Verdes, was found fatally stabbed at about 12:30 p.m. at the Promenade on the Peninsula on May 3. Her throat had been cut and she had been stabbed several times in the chest.

Sheriff’s officials announced they had made an arrest Thursday, but said details about the suspected killer would be given at a news conference Friday.

A man who had been called a person of interest was detained a day after Leeds was killed, but he was ultimately ruled out as a suspect in the murder. He was, however, arrested for an unrelated offense.

