COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A pregnant woman is recovering at a hospital Friday after her car was sideswiped by an Orange County Transit Authority bus that was being chased by police.

The shuttle bus, which was empty, was taken about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Barranca Parkway and Harvard Avenue in Irvine and led police on an approximately 30-minute chase. It ended when it crashed into a freeway guardrail in Costa Mesa.

The suspect got out and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, who had taken over the chase.

A motorcycle officer spotted the bus on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway and tried to pull it over, but the suspect didn’t yield and tried to run down the officer, Irvine Police Department spokeswoman Officer Kim Mohr said.

Valerie Barrow, who is 18 weeks pregnant, was the driver of a Prius that was sideswiped by the shuttle bus during the chase. She is recovering at a hospital and her husband said the fetus is OK, according to reports.

The officer was not injured.

