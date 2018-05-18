SANTA FE (CBS News/AP) – As many as 10 people were killed in a shooting Friday morning at a high school south of Houston in the city of Santa Fe, law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News.

School district Police Chief Walter Braun said that explosive devices were found in Santa Fe High School and the surrounding area. Police were warning residents that there could be other explosive devices in the community. A federal law enforcement source said there was still an active search for explosives, CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. Authorities were in the process of rendering them safe and asked the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The suspect in custody was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, of Santa Fe, according to law enforcement sources. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that along with Pagourtzis, a person of interest was detained and questioned. Both were believed to be students at the school.

Two students and a school resource officer were shot and injured in the shooting, CBS News has learned. Another law enforcement officer was also injured, but not from a gunshot wound.

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told media outlets at the scene.

Student Damon Rabon told CBSN that he looked out his classroom door with a substitute teacher after hearing several loud bangs and saw the gunman.

“Black trenchcoat, short kind of guy, had a sawed-off shotgun,” Damon said.

The substitute teacher then pulled the fire alarm in the hopes of alerting students and faculty in other areas of the school and getting them to evacuate.

Tyler, a senior at the school, told KHOU-TV that his friend saw “some kid” with a gun. When teachers and students were outside after the fire alarm was pulled, shots were fired, Tyler said.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” 10th-grader Dakota Shrader told reporters, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”

Tyler said he ran behind some trees, heard more shots, jumped a fence and ran to a car wash. He said he saw firefighters treat a girl who had a bandage around her knee and may have been shot.

Students from the high school were being transported to another location to reunite with their parents.

A parent told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV that some students were evacuated to an auto shop near the campus.

In Washington, President Trump initially reacted to the shooting on Twitter.

“School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!” Mr. Trump said.

Later, while speaking at an event, the president said it was a “very sad day.”

“This has been going on too long in our country,” Mr. Trump said. “Too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High, we’re with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.”

MORE: #SantaFeHighSchool shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis posted disturbing FB photos in recent weeks including "Born to Kill" custom shirt. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/GruXL8mpD5 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) May 18, 2018

Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field and three life-flight helicopters landing at the school in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 residents roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.

According to a law enforcement official, the FBI was responding to offer assistance, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it was responding.

There was a large law enforcement response to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard “popping sounds.” Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.

