BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – A new roller coaster ride opening Friday at Knott’s Berry Farm will give brave riders the opportunity to experience a 15-story drop.

“HangTime” will simulate a 15-story, 96-degree drop, the steepest of any roller coaster in California, Knott’s Berry Farm claims.

“HangTime will be only the second roller coaster in the Western Hemisphere to feature a negative-g stall loop, which gives riders the sensation of floating,” the amusement park said in a news release.

The 150-foot high and 2,189-foot long rollercoaster runs on a steel track. It has five inversions and will reach a maximum speed of 57 miles per hour.

CBS2’s Peter Daut got a chance to experience it Thursday night. Watch his video in the player above.