SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The former boyfriend and business partner of the woman killed in an explosion at an Aliso Viejo day spa was behind bars Friday after being charged for having unregistered explosives.

The FBI, however, says that 59-year-old Stephen Beal has not been charged with anything in connection to Tuesday’s deadly explosion.

The blast, which killed the spa’s owner and Beal’s former girlfriend Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, and injured several of her customers, happened at around 1:10 p.m. inside the Magyar Kozmetika spa at 11 Mareblu.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Santa Ana Thursday, the deadly explosion happened after Krajnyak opened a brown cardboard package that had been on the floor near the front counter of the spa.

“As soon as Krajnyak opened the box, (a witness) stated that the box exploded and recalled being blown backwards by the explosion onto the floor,” the affidavit reads in part. “She also saw flames and smoke.”

Beal, who reportedly met Krajnyak through an online dating app in June 2016, was leasing the space that housed the day spa, according to FBI special agent Evan Jesch who wrote the affidavit.

The two are said to have broken up in either February or March of this year over financial issues as well as “disputes over the exclusivity of the relationship.”

According to court documents, Beal, who also worked part time as an actor, told authorities he was a rocket enthusiast, but claimed he did not have the material to create an explosion as large as Tuesday’s blast.

While searching his home, however, authorities describe finding improvised explosive devices, three firearms, a 7-foot-tall rocket and 130 pounds of explosives.

According to evidence released in court, investigators also found what appear to be the remnants of a bomb, a nine-volt battery, a cell phone, duct tape and loose wires.

Beal’s legal representation will be in court to discuss bail and scheduling on Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)