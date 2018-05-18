WINCHESTER (CBSLA) — Officials have lifted evacuations for a massive brush fire which broke out in the Winchester area near Hemet, in southwest Riverside County Thursday.

The Patterson Fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. Thursday near the 34000 block of Rawson Road near Hemet, the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL Fire reported. In about five hours it grew to 1,261 acres.

The fire forced the evacuation of six homes on Hidden Falls and Vista roads. It also destroyed one unoccupied structure, the fire department said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped by 10 p.m., at which point the fire was 40 percent contained.

The evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday night as well.

About 100 firefighters, seven air tankers and three helicopters were assigned to the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.