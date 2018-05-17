STANTON (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday morning at a mobile home park in Stanton.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a report of gunshots found a man inside a newer model Cadillac parked at the Katella Estates in the 8600 block of Katella Avenue. He had been shot several times.

Police say it’s not clear if the man was shot inside or outside the car.

Detectives say they are looking for witnesses and security video from homes in the area.

