VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A man referred to as the “funeral burglar” is expected in court Thursday and will face charges of burglarizing homes while the residents attended funerals, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say that on March 7 and March 11, Brett Rogers, 44, allegedly burglarized homes on Greenfield Avenue in Los Angeles and Nagle Avenue in Sherman Oaks. The victims were at funerals at the time of the burglary.

Rogers faces two felony counts of first-degree residential burglary.

The 44-year-old faces a possible maximum sentence of over seven years in prison if convicted as charged, according to the DA’s office.

LAPD officials are continuing to investigate the incident.