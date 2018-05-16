(CBS Local) — Just because you’re not invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doesn’t mean you can’t look like royalty!

CBSLA has created a Facebook camera effect so you can look like you’ve been crowned a royal king or queen.

Click here to try it, or:

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone. Tap the camera icon in the upper left, or swipe right on your timeline. Tap on the magic wand icon to the left of the camera button. Scroll to find our royal crown filter (it’s the large crown with the Union Jack border) Pose and click!



Click here to try the filter for yourself, and check out all of CBSLA’s royal wedding coverage here.

Don’t forget to tag us! We can’t wait to see your best royal selfies!