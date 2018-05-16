DEVELOPING: FBI Says OC Blast Likely Caused By 'Device'; At Least 2 Homes Searched | Watch Live
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information in the killing of two young people who were just talking with friends when they were gunned down on a Lancaster street.

Andrew Chavez, 18, and Clotee Reyes, 19, were standing with friends in the 43000 block of 6th Street East when someone began firing shots from a black vehicle into the crowd. Chavez and Reyes were both fatally shot.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials described Chavez as a big brother who had just started a new job, and Reyes was about to start dental assistant school before they were killed.

A combined $30,000 reward from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Lancaster City Council is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

