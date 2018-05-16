GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A school bus driver, who worked for bus companies that operate throughout Los Angeles County, was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 4-year-old girl who rode on his bus, Glendale police detectives said Wednesday. Investigators believe there are other victims as well.

Police say 34-year-old Denis Alcazar of Los Angeles was arrested on May 2 and has been charged with false imprisonment and substantial sexual conduct with a child under 14 years.

Glendale police say officers first responded to a claim made against Alcazar of possible sexual misconduct involving a 4-year-old girl on Oct. 5, 2017. When the incident occurred, the 34-year-old was working as a school bus driver for the First Student Bus Company. Since then, Alcazar has worked as a school bus driver for Brooks Transportation.

According to police, both bus companies provide services to a number of school districts throughout L.A. County.

Officials say the initial report sparked an investigation, which led to the identification other victims from Los Angeles and Bell Gardens.

Glendale police detectives filed charges against Alcazar on April 25. He was arrested one week later.

The Glendale Police Department believe there may be more victims related to this case and urge anyone with additional information to contact the Glendale Police Detective Bureau at 818-548-3106.