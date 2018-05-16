FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — California prosecutors say 10 children rescued from a filthy, abusive home were subjected to ‘waterboarding,’ shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them.

Solano County prosecutors included the details in a motion to increase the bail of Ina Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse Wednesday. She has not entered a plea.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen.

Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

The report also states that when police arrived at the Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth.

Investigators said Fairfield police officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct. on March 31st. They located the missing 12-year-old sleeping under a bush in a neighbor’s yard and returned him to the home.

But once inside the home, the officers conducted a search due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child’s siblings.

“They (the officers) found unsafe and unsanitary living conditions including garbage and spoiled food on the floor, animal and human feces and a large amount of debris making areas of the house unpassable,” said Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut.

During the search of the home, officers located nine more children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, living in squalor and unsafe conditions.

After several interviews with police, the children began describing horrific conditions they were forced to endure.

“The children described incidents of intentional abuse resulting in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun or a BB gun,” Hurlbut said.

Rogers defended herself Monday, saying her children are her life. She took reporters inside the home and said it was a mess because she was frantically searching for her missing son.

“I’m easily judged because I’m 31 years old and I have 11 children,” said Rogers. “I’m in the medical field. I work every day to save lives. Why would I ever have a house full of children that are abused or allow them to be abused?”

Police said the children were all home-schooled by their mother. All were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

