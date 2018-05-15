RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside man has been arrested on suspicion of exposing himself at a Riverside shopping mall, and police say he may have more victims.

Jimmy Sutalo, 45, was arrested Thursday at the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall. Mall security and police found several witnesses who identified Sutalo as purposely exposing himself in a lewd manner to shoppers in the food court area, according to Riverside police.

“Based on this investigation, it is believed this suspect may have committed similar acts in the past,” police said.

Anyone with information about other possible incidents of indecent exposure can contact Officer Carrin Christianson at (951) 826-3976 cchristiansen@riversideca.gov, or Detective Everth Bercian at (951) 353-7950 or ebercian@riversideca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)