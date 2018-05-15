REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A transient is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing a man on bus in Redondo Beach.

A man was reported stabbed at about 7:30 p.m. Monday while riding on a Beach Cities Transit bus in Redondo Beach. Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been stabbed in the upper torso.

The victim underwent surgery and police say he is now stable at a local hospital.

Another passenger on the bus and the driver were not injured.

Richard John Reynierse, 44, a transient, was arrested about an hour later, a few miles away, after a security guard on a break heard a description broadcast on a police scanner and reported the man to police.

The attack is believed to have been unprovoked. Police think the weapon was a knife, but it has not yet been found.

