GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — California Poison Control officials are reminding Californians to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after seeing a spike in snake bites.

“This time of year is when rattlesnakes are active, when people are active. And that’s during the day,” said the Los Angeles Zoo’s curator of reptiles Ian Recchio.

While officials say most bites occur between April and October, this year, officials began receiving reports of snake bites in early March.

The California Poison Control System (CPCS) says that since April 1, it has received 20 reports of rattlesnake bites throughout the state.

Animal Capture Wildlife Control officials say the best things to do after encountering a rattlesnake are to not panic and call a professional.