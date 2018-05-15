ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and two others hurt in an explosion at a building in Aliso Viejo Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion was reported before 1:25 p.m. at a two-story office building located at 11 Mareblu.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the explosion occurred on the first floor. One person was confirmed dead on scene and two others were injured. The nature of their injuries were not immediately known. Firefighters arrived and extinguished a fire, OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito told CBS2. All surrounding buildings have also been evacuated.

Bommarito could not immediately confirm if a vehicle may have also crashed into the building. An O.C. Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and OCFA hazmat team were on scene. There was no word on whether any explosive devices were in the building.

Sheriff’s deputies were seen taking photos of license plates for all vehicles leaving the area, CBS2’s Michele Gile reported

“The plan right now is kind of a holding pattern,” Bommarito said. “We’re basically going to our hazmat team and the bomb squad together, they’re gonna form a plan, have a conversation, and see the best way to assess the situation before we start putting our guys inside.”

Academy on the Hills, a Montessori private preschool located at 10 Mareblu, was sheltering in place.

Eastbound Pacific Park Drive was closed from Mareblu to the Aliso Plaza. Westbound Pacific Park Drive was also shut down from Mareblu to Moulton Parkway. People were also asked to avoid Oso Parkway and La Paz Road.

Ongoing law enforcement activity in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway, and La Paz Road. Roads are closed in the area. Please find a different route and stay away from the area. — OCSD – Aliso Viejo (@OCSDAlisoViejo) May 15, 2018

Explosion in Aliso Viejo https://t.co/yK2RWg2Qpc — Sara (@SBHari) May 15, 2018

Refresh this page for updates.