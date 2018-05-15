SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County hospital was placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning due to unconfirmed reports of an armed man.

Santa Ana police confirmed that officers responded to the Orange County Global Medical Center, located at 1001 N Tustin Ave., at 8:15 a.m. due to a 911 call from internal hospital phone regarding a possibly armed man.

“The caller indicated they had a gun, that’s all the information that was relayed,” Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin told reporters.

Police searched all eight floors of the hospital, which had about 250 patients and 600 staff in the building. The emergency room and patient tower were cleared as of 11 a.m. There was no word on whether any suspects were in custody or whether the lockdown had been fully lifted.

“We are currently searching the patient tower, there are seven floors, so that’s going to take us a bit of time,” Valentin said. “But our intent is to methodically search the entire facility and make sure everybody is safe.”

All mandatory surgeries were completed, but non-mandatory ones were delayed. No ambulances were allowed to come into the trauma center during the lockdown. They were diverted to other hospitals.

“The operating rooms are already locked down, it’s only permitted access, so you can’t just wander in there,” Surgeon Humberto Sauri told CBS2.

Tustin Street was closed between 17th and 1st streets. The public was advised to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately confirmed.