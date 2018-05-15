Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Nearly 1M Chainsaws Due To Injury Hazard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Harbor Freight Tools announced Monday the recall of more than a million chainsaws due to a serious injury hazard.

“The power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the “off” position, posing a serious injury hazard to the operator,” the company said.

Two models of 14 inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names are affected by the recall.

The company says the recalled chainsaws are Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric chainsaws with the model number 67255 or 61592.

Harbor Freight Tools says consumers in possession of the recalled chainsaws should stop use immediately and return the product to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw.

Replacement chainsaws will be available beginning May 21.

For more information about the recalled chainsaws, click here.