LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices are at a 3-year high just in time for the unofficial kickoff to the summer travel season.

The average price of gallon self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County hit $3.74 Monday, the highest it’s been since August 2015.

The average prices has been on the rise for the past 13 days, rising 7.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

But even though gas prices are up, millions still plan on hitting the road for Memorial Day Weekend, considered by the travel industry as the unofficial kickoff to the summer travel season. According to Trip Advisor, 32 percent of people plan to fly to their destination this year, an increase from last year. But the vast majority of travelers still plan on a Memorial Day road trip.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, May 25, with most travelers planning to return home on Memorial Day.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)