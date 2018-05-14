First lady Melania Trump underwent an “embolization procedure” to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House said Monday.

The first lady’s office said in a statement that the procedure was “successful and there were no complications.”

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” the statement added.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CBS News that the president will visit Walter Reed later today.

The first lady most recently appeared at the White House to unveil her “Be Best” campaign in a Rose Garden ceremony on Monday last week.

This is a developing story.