WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – It costs as much as an eighth of an ounce of marijuana, but without all the giggles and paranoia.

Swissx Plant Pharmacy and Food Lab in West Hollywood is offering a $60 cannabis shake that doesn’t have any of the high-inducing elements of THC because it uses cannabis plant extract known as cannabidiol, or CBD.

The concoction is made of CBD that comes from organic hemp seeds from a field in Switzerland, along with some high-end vegan ingredients and supplements.

Customers can use the cafe’s courtesy iPads to order the shakes, first by specifying any health ailments or concerns, according to Eater LA.

While Swissx currently only offers shakes and chocolates, a food menu is reportedly in the works.