ADELANTO (CBSLA) — How did 9-year-old Seth Olson survive being blown away in a bounce house and onto a busy highway? He doesn’t know. He can’t remember.

“On the first tumble, over that gate right over there, I blacked out,” Seth said Monday after the weekend accident.”And after the only thing I can remember is that I woke and I saw my mom pulling up.”

Seth had been at a Mother’s Day party at his neighbor’s house when a strong wind gust picked up the inflatable and blew it over the fence.

“The tornado just like came in, and the jumper went away, and my uncle tried to grab it, but it was too heavy and it went away,” neighbor Kimberly Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s family rented the bounce house from some people down the street, who had set it up for them and put stakes in the ground to keep it in place. They admit they didn’t think to ask if the bounce house was licensed or insured.

Seth’s grandmother says someone had warned her about bounce houses years ago.

“They said if you get one, you got to have some insurance, because it could blow away,” Linda Biddle said. “This was two years ago she told me this. And then it happened.”

She says Seth is lucky he didn’t get hit by a car when he fell onto the highway. And that he ended up with only bumps and bruises. Now she wants to warn other parents and grandparents about bounce houses.

Seth says he won’t get in one again.

There are no national safety standards when it comes to bounce houses. But most manufacturers don’t recommend using them if winds are stronger than 20 mph.