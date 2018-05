GORMAN (CBSLA) — Authorities in Santa Clarita responded to a mobile home park after a big bear was spotted on a roof.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies say the animal also tore through a shed in search of food.

Deputies responded out to a mobile home park in Gorman tonight re: a bear on the roof. The bear reportedly tore through a shed looking for food. CA Fish and Wildlife responded. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/7ldPNIvCQL — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 13, 2018

Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.