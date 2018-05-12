Filed Under:Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze that broke out at a large hillside home in Torrance Saturday, leaving one person injured.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. at a three-story home in the 4500 block of Via Corona.

According to the Torrance Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from all three stories of the home. Do to the size of the blaze, crews had to take a more defensive approach, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The fire was brought under control by 11:45 a.m. However, crews remained on scene to monitor the home for any hot spots or flare-ups.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He was listed in stable condition, officials said.

The cause and circumstances of the fire were not immediately confirmed.

