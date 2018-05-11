NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — More than half a dozen vehicles parked on a Granada Hills Street were heavily damaged by a pickup truck that lost control overnight.

The crash happened on Hayvenhurst Avenue near Devonshire Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.

“I looked out the window, and I saw that big truck just bouncing off of these cars, I mean all the way down the street – just kept bouncing and bouncing and bouncing off them, all the way down the street,” one woman said.

Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 truck was going south on Hayvenhurst, right before Devonshire. Witnesses say they heard the driver saying he was trying to beat the light, when he hit a dip and lost control.

The truck smashed into seven parked cars.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not arrested, but police say speed was a factor may have been a factor in the crash.

No one was hurt.

