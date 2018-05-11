ATLANTA, GA (CBS Local) – The CDC has released new information about a massive egg recall across several states. Thirty-five people have now been diagnosed with salmonella linked to the contaminated food after more than 200 million eggs were recalled by an egg farm in North Carolina.

The Details:

35 people have been diagnosed with salmonella linked to an egg recall

Over 200 million eggs were recalled on April 13

The recall affects eggs shipped to nine states by Rose Acre Farms

According to a May 10 update, CDC officials say the growing outbreak has sent 11 of the 35 people to the hospital. The cases have been reported in nine states: West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

12 of the victims have been diagnosed since egg supplier Rose Acre Farms issued the recall on April 13. “These eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups,” according to the CDC update.

Salmonella can cause serious and possibly fatal infections, especially in young children and the elderly. It is usually contracted from eating contaminated chicken, beef, eggs, or water.

Anyone who has a recalled carton is being urged to throw the eggs away or return them to the store they were bought in. “All consumers should check their eggs for a plant number of P-1065 and a Julian date between 011 and 102 or a plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A with Best By dates of APR 02 and APR 03,” according to the FDA.

Health officials are also recommending that anyone who bought the contaminated eggs should follow the CDC’s five steps for cleaning and disinfecting their refrigerator.