STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Donny and Marie!

Donny & Marie are 2-month old sibling Chihuahua mixes with tan and white coats.

Both are now available at SEAACA in Downey. Donny’s ID# is 18-19760 and Marie’s is 18-19757.

To adopt one, or both, call (562) 803-3301.