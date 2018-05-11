WATCH: Suspect Detained After Gunman Active Shooter Reported On High School Campus In Palmdale; At Least 1 Wounded | Watch Live
Filed Under:Highland High School, School Shooting

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A suspect was detained Friday morning after reports of a gunman seen on campus at a high school in Palmdale.

Multiple deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the Highland High School campus at 39055 25th St West after reports of a possible shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
3
At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials.

A message posted to the Highland High School principal’s Twitter account urged everyone to stay clear of campus.

Sheriff’s deputies along with the ATF responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

