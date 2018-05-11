LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — An hours-long standoff between a LAPD SWAT team and an allegedly armed man who was holding two people, including a woman in her 90s, ended peacefully early Friday morning in Lake View Terrace. The two people the man is suspect of holding inside were not injured.

The standoff, which began at around 8 p.m. Thursday, ended at around 3:40 a.m. when the man walked out of the home on the 12100 block of Hoyt Street and gave himself up to authorities.

According to authorities, officers first responded to a call of shots fired at the Lake View Terrace home on Thursday.

Authorities are reportedly working to determine whether or not the barricaded man was also involved in a shooting at Gladstone Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard Thursday night.