LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A jury has found two Los Angeles police officers liable for damages in the fatal 2015 shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row.

Jurors in the federal civil trial over the death of Charly “Africa” Keunang on Thursday cleared a third officer and the city of Los Angeles of any liability, according to City News Service.

The panel is due back in court later in the afternoon to begin the damages phase of the trial — although attorneys for both sides are meeting to discuss a possible settlement.

The Los Angeles district attorney in 2016 decided not to charge officers with a crime. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified because had reached for an officer’s gun.

Video of the shooting prompted protests in the city after it was released to the public in January.

The shooting – which was recorded on body cameras worn by two of the involved officers – was one of the first police shootings with body camera evidence.

