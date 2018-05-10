LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials Thursday kicked off a public education campaign aimed at keeping kids off marijuana, even as one in six teenagers in Los Angeles County are considered frequent users of the drug.

Using rap music videos and roundtable talks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s “bigger choices” campaign focuses on the possible dangers of using marijuana before the legal age of 21.

According to the Department of Public Health, some long-term effects on young people who use marijuana include impaired thinking, memory and learning functions.

“I’m inspired by these young leaders who have taken the initiative to express to their peers just how important it is to avoid marijuana and make bigger and better decisions for their health and their future,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Videos for the campaign – which include addiction specialist and media celebrity Dr. Drew Pinksy – can be found at the Let’s Talk Cannabis YouTube page.

