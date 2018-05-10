NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Several people have been taken into custody Thursday during a dawn raid in North Hills.

The FBI, the LAPD’s gang unit and other agencies conducted the raid at about 5 a.m. in the area of Nordhoff and Sepulveda Boulevard. Several tactical vehicles were spotted rolling through the neighborhood.

Flash bangs were fired just before the search and arrest warrants were executed, frightening some neighbors, who called 911 to report a shooting.

Several people have been arrested. Officials on the scene say the tactical part of the raid is over, but officers are still searching the residence.

They were tight-lipped as to the reason for the raid.