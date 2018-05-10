COMPTON (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old Compton man was arrested Wednesday night in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s son.

Just before 9 p.m., Michael Cummings shot and killed 53-year-old Roger Lee Scott following an argument at a home they share in the 15800 block of Visalia Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to the sheriff’s department, the two men had a brief argument, following which they were separated to different bedrooms. Cummings then got a gun, went into Scott’s bedroom, and shot him once in the chest, LASD said. He then called 911 and confessed to dispatchers that he had shot his girlfriend’s son.

Scott was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Cummings was booked on murder charges.