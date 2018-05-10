NEW YORK (CBSLA) — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is suing Target, accusing the mega-retailer of knocking off its iconic pattern for scarves and other accessories.

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York provides several examples of what Burberry calls counterfeiting and trademark infringement.

Burberry claims it served Target with multiple cease-and-desist orders before filing the lawsuit on May 2.

“Target’s misuse of the BURBERRY CHECK Trademark on counterfeit and infringing merchandise has significantly injured Burberry’s hard-earned reputation and goodwill, and has diluted the distinctiveness of the famous BURBERRY CHECK Trademark,” the lawsuit states.

A Target spokeswoman told AdAge that “at Target, we have great respect for design rights. We are aware of the filing by Burberry and hope to address the matter in a reasonable manner.”

Read the full lawsuit here.