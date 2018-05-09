VISTA (CBSLA) — A viral video of a rough arrest near San Diego has prompted an internal investigation, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

The video clip, which has been shared on Instagram and Facebook, shows two San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies forcing a handcuffed man’s head into a fence while four other deputies grab another man’s hair and force his face into the ground.

The incident occurred early Tuesday in the city of Vista, which contracts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for its police services. The sheriff’s department issued a statement implying the two men arrested in the video were father and son, and stating that the deputies involved had been placed on leave.

“Gerardo Martinez Sr. and Gerardo Martinez Jr. were arrested for several assault related charges including assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence. We were made aware of a video of their arrest early in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 8th. Upon reviewing the video, we immediately opened an internal investigation into the actions taken by the deputies. This review will be comprehensive and include reviewing body worn camera video, all relevant reports and interviews with involved parties. The deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative assignment while this case is fully investigated.”

CBS News 8 cites another statement from the sheriff’s department that claims deputies were responding to reports of domestic violence, with a suspect wielding a weapon and holding someone against their will.