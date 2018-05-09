SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Clarita has become the first in Los Angeles County to break with California’s sanctuary state law.

Emotions ran high at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The meeting lasted into the early morning hours, as council members heard from community members over the issue.

Comments got heated at times, but when the council voted unanimously to file a brief to opt out of the sanctuary state law, the audience erupted into triumphant cheers.

Senate Bill 54 protects undocumented immigrants from arrest and deportation.