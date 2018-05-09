LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Academy Award-winning director Roman Polanski has long been criticized for his admitted, illegal sexual relationship with a minor that ultimately caused him to remain in exile in Europe.

With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ announcement last week that they had expelled Polanski from the organization, the disgraced French filmmaker now says he will sue AMPAS over the expulsion. He has also chided the #MeToo movement, calling it “collective hysteria.”

This week, an attorney for Polanski sent a letter to AMPAS threatening to sue the Oscar-granting organization if he is not granted a hearing on the ouster.

In the letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun said, “We are not here contesting the merits of the expulsion decision, but rather your organization’s blatant disregard of its own Standards of Conduct in, as well as its violations of the standards required by California Corporations Code.”

Polansky also recently told Newsweek Polska the #MeToo movement was “collective hysteria” and “total hypocrisy,” positing people are joining the campaign “chiefly out of fear.”

The academy expelled Polanski along with comedian Bill Cosby, who late last month was convicted on three counts of felony indecent aggravated assault. Numerous women have accused Cosby of having drugged and raped them.

“The Pianist” director pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in 1977. He fled the U.S. in 1978 and has remained a fugitive ever since.

The academy has also expelled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after several women, including actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, accused him of sexual assault and rape.