STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Though Wednesday might not have been the best day for pizza lovers, there’s good news for those who like to have a pint with their pie.

The company behind delivery giant Pizza Hut announced this week it was expanding a pilot program that last year began delivering beer along with the pizza in Phoenix, Arizona.

Yum! Brands Inc. said it was partnering with beer maker MillerCoors to deliver beer to consumers’ doors. Starting this month, customers who order a six-packs of Coors Light, Blue Moon or Miller High Life will get their delivery fees waived.

“In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times,” Pizza Hut CMO Zipporah Allen said in a press release.

“Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they’re craving, delivered right to their doors.”

Participating restaurants now deliver or will soon start delivering booze in the following SoCal cities: Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Anaheim, Redding and Huntington Beach.