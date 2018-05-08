LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities released surveillance video Tuesday of at least two suspects wanted in the shooting death of an Uber driver and father last September in Leimert Park.

At about 2 a.m. on Sept. 12, Philip Osby was shot to death in an alley off the 2700 block of Vernon Avenue.

According to Los Angeles police, Osby’s 2016 Hyundai Accent was stolen by the suspects following the shooting. It was located about two months later.

“After he was killed, his vehicle was taken by the suspects, and remained at large, if you will, for approximately two months,” LAPD Sgt. Paul Funicello said at a Tuesday morning news conference, standing alongside Osby’s wife and daughters. “We solicited the public’s help in locating that vehicle, that vehicle was ultimately recovered. We’re here now to release images of the suspects.”

The new surveillance video shows two men, one of whom is speaking on a cell phone and holding what looks like a shotgun.

Osby was not driving for Uber at the time of the killing, police said. He also has no ties to the neighborhood where he was killed. Police still have no motive in the shooting.

“(Osby) was brutally murdered for no apparent reason,” LAPD Capt. Peter Whittingham told reporters.

Detectives announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at 323-786-5110, or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.